President Biden, in first remarks on Donald Trump's running mate, calls JD Vance a 'clone of Trump on the issues'

46 minutes ago
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland (AP) — President Biden, in first remarks on Donald Trump's running mate, calls JD Vance a 'clone of Trump on the issues.'

