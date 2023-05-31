Preliminary autopsy determines escaped Ohio inmate found in river died of drowning

Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, were reported missing May 23 from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima. Authorities determined the two escaped by concealing themselves in a trash container.

Lee was caught the next day in Henderson, Kentucky, after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were in ended in a crash and a foot chase, but Gillespie avoided capture. His body was spotted Sunday in the Ohio River, not far from the area where he was last seen. Henderson is a city across the river from Indiana and about 350 miles (560 kilometers) southwest of Lima.