Predators bring losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -185, Predators +154; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators head into the matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three in a row.

Columbus has a 33-30-9 record overall and a 21-9-5 record in home games. The Blue Jackets have a 29-10-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Nashville has a 27-39-8 record overall and a 9-23-5 record on the road. The Predators rank sixth in the league with 285 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Predators won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 52 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mathieu Olivier has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 28 goals and 39 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Predators: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.