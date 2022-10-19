journal-news logo
Predators bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators aim to end a three-game skid with a victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators (2-2-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators aim to stop a three-game slide with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.2 per game on 30.0 shots per game.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 20-17-6 record on the road last season. The Predators scored 262 goals while allowing 250 for a +12 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

