Portland Timbers host the Columbus Crew in non-conference play

Columbus Crew (10-6-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (5-9-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland +127, Columbus +191, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and the Columbus Crew meet in non-conference play.

The Timbers are 4-3-3 at home. The Timbers are 3-6 in matches decided by one goal.

The Crew are 2-5-3 in road games. The Crew rank seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing only 30 goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franck Boli has scored six goals for the Timbers. Nathan Uiliam Fogaca has one assist over the last 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has eight goals and seven assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 1-4-5, averaging 0.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Crew: 5-2-3, averaging two goals, 4.5 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Evander (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), Hunter Sulte (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.