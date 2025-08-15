BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +150, Portland +164, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host Cincinnati in non-conference play.

The Timbers are 6-2-5 at home. The Timbers are 3-0-0 when they score two goals.

Cincinnati is 8-4-2 in road games. Cincinnati is 12-3 in one-goal matches.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antony has six goals and three assists for the Timbers. David Pereira Da Costa has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Evander has scored 15 goals with five assists for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 4-4-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 6-3-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Jonathan Rodriguez (injured).

Cincinnati: Paul Walters (injured), Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Kevin Denkey (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.