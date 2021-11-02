journal-news logo
Portland faces Cleveland on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Portland will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Trail Blazers face Cleveland

Portland Trail Blazers (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Trail Blazers visit Cleveland.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall last season while going 13-23 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Portland went 42-30 overall with a 22-14 record on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.3 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Pangos: out (personal), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

