Porter, Middle Tennessee knock off Ohio 83-81 in OT

Porter shot 9 for 18 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Blue Raiders (4-1). Essam Mostafa added 19 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line while he also had 13 rebounds. Lands had 10 points and went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Bobcats (1-4) were led in scoring by AJ Brown, who finished with 19 points. AJ Clayton added 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Ohio. Jackson Paveletzke also had 15 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals.

