Ponce de Leon expected to start for the Cardinals against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (11-14, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-8, second in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)
LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
The Cardinals finished 46-30 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. St. Louis pitchers had a WHIP of 1.27 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.
The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.26.
The teams meet for the third time this year. St. Louis leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.