NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Georgia is No. 1 during regular season for first time since 1982; Iowa, Cincinnati next; Tide slips to No. 5.
In Other News
1
‘It’s sort of surreal’: Edgewood honors Olympic gold medalist Zach...
2
One of country’s largest Vince Lombardi collections lives in southwest...
3
FOP defends officers; Mayor: video ‘concerning’ of disabled man pulled...
4
McCrabb: Former addict was ‘an angel’ in Hamilton who helped people get
5
5 candidates seeking 3 available seats on Hamilton City Council