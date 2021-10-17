NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Cincinnati up to No. 2, Purdue snaps poll drought after beating Iowa; Texas-San Antonio ranked for 1st time.
In Other News
1
Growth, related issues dominate race for West Chester Twp. trustee
2
Quarantine pilot program ‘overwhelmingly successful’ keeping kids in...
3
‘There is light at the end of the tunnel,’ says Middletown oncology...
4
Opinions mixed on whether $1.3 billion Hollywoodland project will break
5
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Oxford buildings, people and events in archive...