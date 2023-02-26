Polite, Cooper lead George Mason past Dayton 74-69

Polite also contributed six assists for the Patriots (17-12, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cooper added 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Josh Oduro finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Daron Holmes led the way for the Flyers (19-10, 11-5) with 34 points and six rebounds. Toumani Camara added nine points and six rebounds for Dayton.