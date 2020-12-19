X

Police: Woman shot, killed, while riding in car with 2 girls

news | 30 minutes ago
Police in Ohio say a woman was shot and killed in a vehicle in which her two young daughters were also riding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle in which her two young daughters were also riding over the weekend, authorities said.

Cleveland officers responded to Interstate 77 shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in Newburgh Heights and found local police trying to revive the 33-year-old woman, who had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

She was taken Metro hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name wasn't immediately released. Her 12-year-old daughter and her eight-month-old baby daughter weren't injured but were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the three were traveling in a vehicle with a 34-year-old man who shot and killed the woman. He was arrested but charges weren't immediately announced.

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy told WJW-TV that the shooting happened the interstate just after 1 a.m. Saturday at Fleet Avenue. Majoy said his officers assisted Cleveland police.

