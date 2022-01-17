Police: Wanted man dead after shooting involving officers

Englewood police said officers were called at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday by a woman who said she was concerned for her safety and that of others due to the presence of a man wanted on a felony warrant. She said she had removed a handgun from her home and hidden it in bushes of a neighboring residence, police said.

Police said they confirmed that the man was at the home hiding under a bed in an upstairs room, and they evacuated other occupants. Police said the man refused to come out, so a K-9 officer from the Perry Township police department was deployed into the room.