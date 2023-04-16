Police: Teen shot, killed after pointing gun at officers

Toledo police say officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. Friday about a gunpoint robbery at a West Toledo dollar store during which a civilian in the store was also robbed.

The officers saw two suspects fleeing and pursued them on foot, and one suspect fired at least one shot at an officer, police said. One of the suspects was located shortly afterward and was seen holding a gun, and more officers including a negotiating team arrived and "attempted to de-escalate the situation," police said in a news release.