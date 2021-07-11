Police: Suspect sought in shooting that killed 1, hurt 3

Springfield police said officers were dispatched to the Speedway station at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and found the man, the woman and a juvenile male, and they later found a juvenile female victim. Police told reporters at the scene that the gunfire happened both inside and outside the convenience store at the station.

All four were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the others were being treated, police said.