Police: Suspect got into wrong-way crash, was shot to death

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Columbus police started pursuing “a suspect who had warrants for felonious assault for a shooting that occurred in early February,” Lt. Dan Hargus told reporters. Police cruisers later disengaged from the pursuit, but a police department helicopter continued to track the suspect vehicle.

Franklin County sheriffs got involved shortly afterward and saw that the suspect had a firearm, Hargus said. The suspect then got onto Interstate 270 going the wrong direction in east Columbus and caused a head-on collision involving several vehicles in the northbound lanes south of I-70, Hargus said.