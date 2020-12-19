Police: Shooting at Ohio birthday party kills 2, injures 1

Police say officers responded to the address shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday and found a man shot in the driveway and another shot in the home. The 35-year-old man in the driveway was pronounced dead at the scene and the 38-year-old man in the house was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A third victim who arrived at the Cleveland Clinic in a private auto was transferred to University Hospital and admitted for treatment of gunshot wounds. The 24-year-old man's condition wasn't immediately released.