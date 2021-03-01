Police shoot man suspected in Ohio slayings at Detroit motel

Detroit police officers were watching the motel where Chandra Moore, 55, was believed to be staying when he exited about 9:50 a.m. Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. He said police went to the motel after receiving information that Moore, a suspect in at least two homicides in Cincinnati Sunday, was there.

“As he was coming out of the hotel, he observed officers deployed at the location, made his way to a parked vehicle and then he turned and opened fire at our officers,” Craig told reporters. “Multiple officers responded and struck him several times.”