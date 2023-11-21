A shooter wounded 4 in Ohio Walmart store before killing himself, police say

Police in Ohio say a shooter opened fire at a Walmart, wounding four people before apparently killing himself
news
Updated 51 minutes ago
X

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — A shooter opened fire Monday night at a Walmart in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself, police said.

The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area.

“The conditions of the victims right now is unknown" but all were taken to hospitals for treatment, police Capt. Scott Molnar said at a news conference.

Police also said the gunman died after apparently shooting himself. His name, a motive for the attack and other details weren't immediately released.

Police earlier said on social media that the store had been cleared and secured and there wasn't any “active threat.”

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” Walmart said in a statement.

In Other News
1
Newest Miami University building marks end of historic construction...
2
Hamilton City Council to consider prohibiting some marijuana licenses
3
Hamilton businesses to re-create WKRP turkey drop, raise funds for vets...
4
History column: Middletown had last mule-drawn railway in U.S.
5
Hamilton Police Dept. observes week of mourning in memory of longtime...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top