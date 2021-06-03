Police say inmate who admitted to 6 killings spoke of others

Surratt would not say how many people he killed in Pennsylvania, DeLuca said.

“He wouldn't give me a number,” the trooper said in a phone interview. “I asked for a number.”

DeLuca said Surratt did not appear to be seeking attention, nor did he seem boastful.

“He is not someone who is bragging about this,” DeLuca said. He said Surratt appears to be in good health, considering he is 79 years old.

“He's definitely not proud,” DeLuca said. “He did express, I would say, some regret about two of the victims but they weren't in my jurisdiction.”

Surratt, a truck driver and former resident of Aliquippa, implicated himself the slayings of William and Nancy Adams in Beaver County, Guy and Laura Mills near Bedford, Joel Krueger near McConnellsburg and John Shelkons in Beaver County.

He is serving two life sentences in Florida for crimes there and was convicted of murder in South Carolina.

In 2007, Surratt told an interviewer he was involved in Pennsylvania and Ohio killings dating to the 1970s. He has been incarcerated since October 1978.

DeLuca declined to identify where the additional suspected Pennsylvania murders are because they are not being handled by Pennsylvania State Police.

“He discussed like five to seven,” DeLuca said.