Police pursuit ends with woman shot, armed driver fleeing

news
38 minutes ago
A police pursuit in a Cleveland suburb ended with a woman being shot and the armed driver fleeing on foot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — A police pursuit in a Cleveland suburb ended with a woman being shot and the armed driver fleeing on foot in Cleveland, authorities said.

The pursuit began shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in Garfield Heights. Authorities were investigating reports of people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire when an officer spotted an SUV that apparently had fled the scene.

The male driver initially refused to stop and went into Cleveland, authorities said. He eventually pulled over and jumped out of the SUV, brandishing a gun as he ran away, and a Garfield Heights officer then fired a shot that struck a 20-year-old female passenger in the SUV.

The woman was being treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The officer was not injured, and authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting that spurred the pursuit.

The armed driver remained at large Friday.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy while the shooting is investigated.

