Police pursuit ends with woman shot, armed driver fleeing

The pursuit began shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in Garfield Heights. Authorities were investigating reports of people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire when an officer spotted an SUV that apparently had fled the scene.

The male driver initially refused to stop and went into Cleveland, authorities said. He eventually pulled over and jumped out of the SUV, brandishing a gun as he ran away, and a Garfield Heights officer then fired a shot that struck a 20-year-old female passenger in the SUV.