Police pursuit ends when driver crashes; 2 passengers killed

Michael Simbo, 24, of Clifton Heights, has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and single counts of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to comply. It wasn't known Thursday if he had retained an attorney.

Troopers initially tried to stop Simbo's vehicle in Trumbull County on Tuesday afternoon because he was speeding, authorities said. Simbo would not pull over, though, and a high-speed chase ensued.