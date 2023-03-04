Police: Officer who shot Black man retired 'in bad standing'

Lewis family attorneys called the department's announcement of the retirement on Friday evening just before the weekend “cowardly," especially because the family has repeatedly called for the officer's termination.

“This family deserves so much better,” the attorneys said in a statement, saying city leaders have “poorly handled this totally unnecessary killing” and vowing to be “steadfast in our pursuit of justice.”

The Franklin County prosecutor's office has said special prosecutors will review the state attorney general's investigation and present the case to a grand jury to determine whether charges are warranted. The prosecutors said last month that reviews of use of force by law enforcement can be time-consuming and they sympathized with the frustration of the family, but they were "dedicated to achieving justice in this matter.”

The family has filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the city and the five white officers serving the warrant, accusing the officer who fired of battery, breach of duty, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, failure to render aid and violating Lewis’ constitutional rights. The complaint also accuses officers of violating a measure requiring officers to render immediate medical attention to an injured suspect.

