Police: Officer shot, killed man after 4 stabbed

State police in Lawrence County say troopers were called shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to investigate a reported stabbing in Mahoning Township to which several local police departments had earlier responded.

Police say the local officers found a man “armed with a cutting instrument" who was alleged to be responsible for stabbing three people shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. They said the man then “proceeded to assault and injure a local police officer with the cutting instrument."