Police: Missing child, 6, killed and put into the Ohio River

James Robert Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother Sunday morning, and many people came out to search for him, Middletown Police Chief David Birk said in a news release.

Investigators questioned the the child's mother, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton. Birk said the couple told police the boy was killed a few days earlier in Preble County, then brought back to Middletown and put into the river.