Police: Man with knife dies after being shot by officer

Barberton police said a woman called 911 at about 9 a.m. Monday to report that a man had followed her, threatened her and demanded that she give him her car keys and other property.

Officers responded and said the suspect fled but was found in a nearby parking lot. They allege that he was armed with a knife and refused commands to drop the weapon, and an officer fired, hitting him in the abdomen. Police said he still refused to let go of the weapon and resisted being handcuffed despite having been wounded.