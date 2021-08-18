Police: Man who fired at officers during pursuit indicted

A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Dennis Dranse Jr., 42, of Willowick, on charges that include attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, the chase began when an officer tried to pull Dranse over in an SUV with no license plate. The sound of gunfire can be heard minutes into the pursuit in a dash cam video released Wednesday.