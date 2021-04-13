Police: Man shoots woman at complex, then keeps cops at bay

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the Hawaiian Terrace complex in the city's Mount Airy section. Witnesses told responding officers that the shooter then ran from the scene and was hiding in a nearby apartment.

SWAT teams and police negotiators soon arrived at the scene and authorities said the suspect, 35-year-old William Satterfield, threatened to shoot himself. Several residents were evacuated as a precaution, including a pregnant woman who soon went into labor and was taken to a hospital.