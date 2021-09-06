Police: Man killed in exchange of gunfire with officers

Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer of the Miami Township police department said officers were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday following a domestic violence call and gunshots were reported at the home minutes later.

Stiegelmeyer said arriving officers could hear the male resident in the garage making threatening remarks such as “I'm ready for a shootout." When they knocked at the front door, the man opened the door, said he would shoot them, and immediately opened fire, Stiegelmeyer said.