Police: Man, 89, shot to death during struggle with relative

Columbus police were dispatched to the home shortly before 8 p.m. Friday and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Family members reported that the man had dementia and was “prone to violent outbursts," police said. A family member was trying to calm him down during such an outburst when he produced a handgun, and the two struggled for control of the weapon when it discharged, fatally wounding him, police said.