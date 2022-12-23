Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child

At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. The wounded man was taken to a Cincinnati hospital, while child wasn’t hurt in the shooting but was evaluated for cold weather exposure, Wheeles said.

After the shooting involving the deputy, police went to a nearby home where officers found a woman who was badly injured with a possible gunshot wound and she was also taken to a Cincinnati hospital for treatment.