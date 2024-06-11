BreakingNews
A fourth Wawa is being proposed for Fairfield

Police in Ohio fatally shoot man who they say charged at officers with knife

Police in Ohio say officers shot and killed a man who they say charged at them with a knife after they first tried to stop him with a Taser
news
51 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man who they say charged at them with a knife after they first tried to stop him with a Taser, police in Ohio said.

Police in Columbus received multiple calls Monday night about a man in the middle of the street running at vehicles with a knife, said Sgt. Joe Albert. When officers arrived, the man drove away, stopped his vehicle and got out with the knife before driving away again, Albert said.

The man eventually stopped at an intersection and started walking toward oncoming traffic with the knife in his hand, police said.

One officer fired a Taser at the man, but he turned around and charged at the officers who then fired their guns at him, Albert said. Several officers then fired their guns at him. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

In Other News
1
A fourth Wawa is being proposed for Fairfield
2
New ‘SmartLane’ on I-275 is open: Here’s how it works
3
Fairfield, Hamilton seeking more EV charging stations
4
AfriFest celebrates African culture and cuisine
5
Miami University students study, map historic Oxford cemetery
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top