Police fatally shoot man who bit off officer's finger

13 minutes ago
Authorities say a man was shot and killed by police at a public housing complex in Cleveland during a confrontation in which an officer’s finger was bitten off

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man was shot and killed by police at a public housing complex in Cleveland during a confrontation in which an officer's finger was bitten off, authorities said.

The shooting at the Union Square apartment complex occurred around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, shortly after Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police were told Demond Eskridge, 42, of Cleveland, had thrown multiple objects — including a bed frame, a door and chairs — from the seventh-floor balcony of the building.

Officers found Eskridge and a struggle soon ensued. Eskridge was shot at least once and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The injured officer was also being treated at a hospital, but further details were not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

