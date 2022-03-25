Police: Fatal shooting of 10-year-old apparently an accident

Police found the 10-year-old victim in an upstairs bedroom when they went to the home shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday for what was initially considered an “unknown problem,” authorities said. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The gun used in the shooting belongs to an adult who lives in the home. The victim did not live there but was a frequent visitor, authorities said. The names of the boy and the gun owner have not been released.