Police: Ex-neighbor killed elderly couple during robbery try

Kelly Dale Vokas, 40, is charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, according to the the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. She was being held without bond Monday and it wasn't known if she has retained an attorney.

Authorities responded to the couple's Prairie Township home around 3:20 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 but then hung up. The officers found John Blanc, 77, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Susan Castore, who appeared to have been strangled.