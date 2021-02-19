Police: Ex-cop charged in theft 'related' to double homicide

Tyra Parker, 24, of Euclid, was arrested Thursday on charges of felony theft, falsifying a police report and obstructing justice. It wasn't known Friday if she has retained an attorney, and authorities say she has not been charged in the deaths of Abril Mills, 28, and Jerhonda Edwards, 29, who were shot to death Sunday on a street in Lorain.

Parker joined the Cleveland force in 2018, but resigned last September amid an internal investigation in which she was accused of improper conduct, according to Cleveland.com. She eventually joined the ATM company, where her job was to stock the machines with cash.