Police: Child died after gunshot; search warrants executed

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A child died after sustaining a gunshot wound in Ohio over the weekend, police said.
Police in Nelsonville, 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Columbus, were dispatched to a home shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officers performed CPR on the child until Athens County emergency medical personnel and fire department crews arrived and took over.
Police say the victim was transported to O'Bleness Hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy is planned. The child's age and other details weren't immediately released.
Police say officers and the county prosecutor's officers “executed multiple search warrants" during the night. No information was immediately released about the circumstances of the shooting.
Police said the investigation continues and urged people to respect the privacy of the families involved.