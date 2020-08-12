Police chief: Officer wounded suspect in accidental firing

Chief Eliot Isaac said the unintentional discharge on Tuesday was “not an appropriate use of force.” He said the suspect, whose name wasn't released, was in stable condition Wednesday with a wound to the lower back and is expected to recover.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is reviewing the shooting for potential charges, Isaac said. He identified the officer as John Brown, a plainclothes officer who was part of an investigation of drug sales on a residential street.