Police: Car in Ohio pond may have been there since December

Police in Perrysburg said someone in a ProMedica helicopter flying overhead spotted the submerged vehicle Thursday night in a pond near Levis Commons. Fire department officials said the car was recovered Friday morning from 10 to 12 feet of water.

Police department representative Shannon Solt said the vehicle has a Georgia license plate and the body is believed to be that of a woman reported missing in that state. The car may have been in the water since December, Solt said.