Police: Boy found in suitcase died of electrolyte imbalance

The child's death from electrolyte imbalance was most likely due to gastroenteritis, or, in other words, vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration, Sgt. Carey Huls said at a news conference.

Police have said the child’s body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in Washington County on April 16. Investigators believe the child was 5 years old but they don’t know where he died.