X

Police: Boy, 14, grazed by leg by bullet fired from vehicle

news | 16 minutes ago
Police in Ohio say a 14-year-old boy riding in a vehicle was grazed by a bullet reportedly fired from another vehicle on Christmas night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old boy riding in a vehicle was grazed by a bullet reportedly fired from another vehicle on Christmas night, police said.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to the north Columbus scene of what was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident.

Police said the 14-year-old told them that he was a passenger in a vehicle that came under fire from the driver of a grey vehicle, who fired several times, grazing the boy on his leg.

Fire department medics treated the juvenile victim at scene. Detectives are investigating the case as a felony assault and are asking anyone from the public with information to call them.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.