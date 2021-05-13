Police: Botched carjacking ends in crash that kills 3 teens

The attempted carjacking occurred late Wednesday night in the parking lot of a shopping center in Riverside. The 33-year-old Dayton man refused to give up his vehicle and then pursued the teens' vehicle in a bid to get the license plate number, authorities said.

Someone in the teens' vehicle shot at the man, but he was not struck or injured, authorities said. The two vehicles eventually crashed around 11:20 p.m., and the vehicle the teens were in hit a tree.