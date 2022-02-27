Police: At least 1 more person sought in Ohio imam's death

The Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced last week that an additional $10,000 in reward money had been collected by community leaders. The organization and its national headquarters earlier announced $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction, and said the reward now totaled $20,000.

Adam’s daughter, Shukri Hassan, called Thursday, the day family members learned of the arrest, a good day in a difficult time, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

“I hope that we receive justice,” she said. “We cannot sit down and sit back until that time.”

Family members and people from the communities he served began a search for Adam, ultimately finding his body, and several hundred members of the Islamic and Somali communities then gathered to mourn and pray as police investigated, the paper said. Hundreds also gathered later for his funeral.

Wooden also faces a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A message was sent to attorneys representing him on the federal charge; court documents don't list a defense attorney in the state case and a listed phone number for the defendant couldn't be found Sunday.