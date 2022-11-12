Police: Armed suspect shot after man, woman found slain

Lucas County dispatchers were notified shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday about a shooting, police said. Toledo officers found a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later found an armed suspect in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims at Weiler Homes about five miles away in east Toledo. Police said that despite de-escalation efforts, the man emerged holding the weapon, and officers eventually shot him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.