Police: 5 shot during event in Cincinnati park; all injuries considered non-life-threatening

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham told WXIX-TV that the ages of the victims were 24, 28, 30, 39, and 46, and all injuries were initially believed to be non-life-threatening. Police said it was unclear what led up to the shooting. WKRC-TV reported that two possible shooters were being sought.

Witnesses reported hearing 20 to 30 shots, and WKRC reported that at least 22 evidence markers could be seen around the park and on the road.

People in the park told WCPO-TV that an annual “Madisonville Day” event was being held, featuring children's bounce houses, a DJ, a basketball competition and more.

The Madisonville Community Council urged anyone with information about that shooting and a shooting in another park to call police. The group also urged people in a social media post not to let “two isolated incidents of violence” deter people from enjoying the parks during the summer.