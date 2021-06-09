Police: 3rd person in custody in air rifle shots at people

CINCINNATI (AP) — A third person accused of taking part in incidents where people shot at homeless people with an air rifle from a car in Cincinnati is now in custody.
David White, 30, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday and has been charged with three counts of assault, authorities said Wednesday. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.
White was taken into custody the same day that two sisters charged in the case turned themselves in. Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, face the same assault charges.
Cincinnati police said the three defendants fired a BB gun at two people in the city's Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in the early morning hours of June 3.
The police department had released surveillance footage on Twitter showing the car pulling up to a group of people lying on the sidewalk, and at least two people are visible holding an air rifle out of the car window at different times. The car pulled away and then reversed back where the occupants again pointed the BB gun out of the window, the footage shows.
The car was later impounded, police said, but not before someone spray-painted the hood seemingly to attempt to prevent it from being identified. The shooting caused minor injuries to the people hit by the pellets.