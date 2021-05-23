Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside Ohio bar

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals. Police declined comment on how many weapons were used or other details.

Police were processing evidence from two shooting scenes near the bar as well as a traffic accident reported at about the same time. It wasn't immediately clear what relation the accident had to the shooting.

WKBN-TV reported dozens of casings in front of the bar as well as in a parking lot two doors down, where a house was also struck by gunfire.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said that, as a father of four, unnecessary violence involving young people “just continues to pull at my heart."

“It is not easy for me to get the call in the middle of the night from the chief or one of his team to tell me about incidents like this, and it pains me," he said.