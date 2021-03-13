Police: 2 suspects arrested in 2 slayings in sports bar lot

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland issued a statement expressing “great sadness" about Cruz's death and extending “our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family and those who were close to him."

While declining comment on the circumstances of his death or the investigation, Viland said it appeared that Cruz, an employee since September 2017, “was killed while actively protecting the lives of innocent people."

“There is no more honorable of a path than to have sacrificed in the service of others," he said.

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill said on its Facebook page that it would be closed until further notice.