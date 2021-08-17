Polanco's 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Kepler and Ryan Jeffers homered, and Josh Donaldson and Luis Arraez had a pair of hits for Minnesota. Zimmer and Amed Rosario each had two hits for Cleveland.

Cal Quantrill survived an early scare to toss five innings for the Indians, allowing three earned runs on eight hits. He struck out four.

A first-inning line drive from Donaldson drilled Quantrill in the left wrist. After a visit from the trainer, the right-hander stayed in the game.

That came three batters after Kepler hit his second leadoff home run in three games, but Zimmer countered with a two-run blast to center in the second. Polanco slid headfirst into home to score from first on a single to right-center in the third to tie the game.

Minnesota starter Griffin Jax gave up seven hits and four runs — two earned — in six innings. The Twins committed four errors behind him.

His last hitter, Austin Hedges, had an RBI double to give Cleveland a 4-3lead, but Andrés Giménez was thrown out at the plate.

Jeffers homered in Minnesota’s half of the sixth.

ROSTER SHUFFLING

Cleveland recalled RF Daniel Johnson from Triple-A Columbus for his third stint with the Indians this season and optioned LHP Logan Allen to the Clippers.

Minnesota swapped a pair of first-year players by recalling Gordon, an infielder and outfielder, from Triple-A St. Paul for the fourth time and optioning OF Trevor Larnach to the Saints.

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton, out since June 22 with a left hand fracture, is expected to “get a pretty good workout” on Tuesday, manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re going to test him to see just exactly where he is, and if there’s anything still to be needed before we take the next step in his progression.” … First-base coach Tommy Watkins left in the third inning with an illness and was replaced by major league field coordinator Kevin Morgan.

UP NEXT

Game two of the three-game series is Tuesday. RHP Eli Morgan (1-5, 6.52) is scheduled to start for the Indians against Minnesota’s RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.53).

_____

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco beats the tag by Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges to score on a Josh Donaldson single in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Caption Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, right, and third base coach Tony Diaz celebrate Kepler's solo home run off Cleveland Indians pitcher Cal Quantrill in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Caption Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, right, beats the throw to Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco as he advanced from first when a pickoff attempt throw got past Twins first baseman Miguel Sano in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone